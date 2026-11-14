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Washington divided over how to deal with fallout from the Nvidia case
By Peter O'Brien,2 days ago
After the fall, the fallout. US government agencies are squabbling after AI leader Jensen Huang stepped down from chips giant Nvidia in disgrace. The Treasury says it wanted to blacklist a Singapore company at the heart of the scandal, but the Commerce Department didn't act. Megaspeed was run by suspected Chinese spy Alice Huang, who reportedly had an affair with Jensen Huang. Details by Peter O'Brien.