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North Yarmouth fire crews credit two smoke alarms for residents’ safe escape
By Emily Rice, WGME Staff,2 days ago
NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine (WGME) -- North Yarmouth fire crews are crediting working smoke alarms with alerting two residents about an early-morning fire inside their home. It happened on November 14 around 3:15 a.m., according to North Yarmouth Fire Rescue. They say multiple callers reported they could see flames coming from the home on 134 Royal Road in North Yarmouth and heard explosions.