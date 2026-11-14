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Knoxville Grace stuns FRA football with OT win in DII-AA quarterfinals
By ZACH THOMAS,2 days ago
Franklin Road Academy’s Justin Geisinger could only describe their Division II-AA quarterfinal defeat to Knoxville Grace as a “heartbreaker.”. In a game that highlighted the defenses of two high-powered teams and required an overtime period to decide the winner, the Panthers fell to the Rams 25-24 after a gutsy two-point conversion call by Grace’s Justin Price.