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Kelly, Suzuki Reunions Seem Unlikely as Cubs Could Save Money with ‘Unproven Guys’
By Evan Altman,2 days ago
The Cubs managed to win 89 games despite having one of MLB’s worst pitching staffs, and it was because they had the best overall offense in the game. Jed Hoyer has committed to bringing the pitching in line with the position-player group, a task that will be made a lot easier if they allow the degradation of that latter unit. Three of their top eight qualified hitters in terms of fWAR are free agents, and things look even more dire if you reduce the number of plate appearances.