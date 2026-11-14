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Raiders Mailbag: Could John Spytek have gotten bigger return from Minnesota Vikings in Kirk Cousins trade?
By Matt Holder,2 days ago
After trading starting quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings for a third-round pick ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks will forever be known as Fernando Mendoza’s first regular-season start for the Raiders. Of course, that’s the primary focus of this week’s mailbag. Let’s get to it!