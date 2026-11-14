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Greenfield Carves Out Building-Freeze Exception to Save Affordable Housing Deals
By Wendy Foster,2 days ago
Greenfield has carved out a narrow exception to its year-old building moratorium, clearing the way for two affordable housing projects that were on the verge of losing their subsidized financing. The City Council voted unanimously to amend the freeze so that 100% affordable housing developments built by nonprofit developers can move forward, even while the broader pause on new construction remains in place.
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