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Pilgrim Fellowship Hall Brings Back St. Nicholas and Bounce Houses for Lexington Kids
By Lucia Culver,2 days ago
Pilgrim Fellowship Hall is gearing up for its annual St. Nicholas Festival on Saturday, December 5, 2026, running from 5 to 7 p.m., with a visit from St. Nicholas himself planned for 6 p.m. The event will fill the hall with a holiday market, children's crafts, inflatable bounce houses, live Christmas music, and food, all aimed at giving Lexington families a festive evening together.