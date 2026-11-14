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Prescott Teen Dead From Gunshot, Second 17-Year-Old Held on Homicide Charge
By Perry Kuiper,2 days ago
A 17-year-old was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound inside a home in Prescott, Arkansas, and a second 17-year-old now sits in the Nevada County jail on a negligent homicide charge. Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 900 block of Rosston Road around 11 a.m. Tuesday, and the case remains under investigation by state police days later.