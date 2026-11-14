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Trenton vacant property registration fines reach $3,400 before heir sells inherited row home as-is for $142,000
13 days ago
Trenton vacant property registration fines and a failed roof inspection hit an inherited row home. Pallas Growth LLC bought it as-is for $142,000, and the heir netted about $138,600. Trenton, New Jersey - November 14, 2026 - Trenton vacant property registration fines had reached $3,400 on an inherited two-bedroom row...
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