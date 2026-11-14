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The Wine Club of Greater Phoenix Met Last Night at Aridus Winery Tasting Room in Scottsdale
2 days ago
We met at the Aridus Scottsdale tasting room located in Old Town at 7173 E Main Street. A few folks were out of town; however, our smaller group met and received the nothing less than the “royal treatment” by our host Maria Lamberti. Upon our arrival the table was set with both white and red wine glasses and a lovely and complete charcuterie board.
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