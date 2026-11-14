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[Exclusive Interview] N.TOP Blooms Into their Own: On Growth, Self-Acceptance, and their Journey Through "WE:BLOOM"
By Kaitlin Kim,11 days ago
When it comes to growing up, there is an expectation that we should always be working toward becoming better versions of ourselves, whether it’s through the goals we set, the relationships we have, and the accomplishments we achieve. There is always something new to learn and improve; however, this can easily overshadow the qualities that make us who we are today. For the seven-member group N.TOP, consisting of Chaemin, Minseo, Heewoo, Hyunwoong, Kanghyun, Changlin, and Takuto, this balance of personal growth and self-acceptance lies at the heart of their debut mini album, "WE:BLOOM."