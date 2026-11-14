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Volleyball Defeated by UNI in Five-Set Thriller
12 days ago
CHICAGO – Hosting its final two regular-season games of the 2026 season, the UIC volleyball team (10-17, 6-9 MVC) began its weekend action by welcoming the conference-undefeated Northern Iowa Panthers (21-5, 15-0) to the Flames Athletic Center. The Flames would take the conference-leading Panthers to five sets before ultimately falling 3-2. Gabi Peter led the Flames in kills with 16. Tamara Kisic notched nine kills, one service ace, and 18 digs. Ana Petrides tallied six kills, one service ace, and six total blocks.