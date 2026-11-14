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Kelly Ford, Satellite Beach Lions Pledge $40K to Brevard Flood Victims
By Ethan Chen,2 days ago
A Melbourne car dealership and a local service club say they're putting a combined $40,000 toward flood relief for Brevard County families still digging out from record rainfall earlier this month. Kelly Ford and the Satellite Beach Lions Club announced the joint commitment, aimed at helping residents who lost vehicles, homes, and belongings when storms brought up to 20 inches of rain to Brevard County.
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