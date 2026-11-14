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Peyton Fire Tax Squeaks By With 21-Vote Margin, Funding New Staff
By Curtis Pinckney,2 days ago
A property-tax increase for the Peyton Fire Protection District has officially passed, squeaking by with just 21 more yes votes than no votes in the Friday tally. The razor-thin result, 1,129 votes in favor, came after officials folded in corrected ballots that had initially been rejected over a signature discrepancy, along with outstanding ballots from military and overseas voters.