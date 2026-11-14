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Fort Myers Chef Who Trained in Paris Opens Papillon, a No-TV Wine Bar
By Josh Strickland,13 days ago
A new wine bar and restaurant called Papillon opened last Saturday inside the Village at Gardner's Park in Fort Myers, bringing a weekly changing menu built around local farms, fishermen and butchers to a space once occupied by the Butterfly Estates gift shop. The restaurant, located at 1815-2 Fowler St., is owned by chef Sasha Minins, who spent roughly $200,000 converting the old gift shop into a 32-seat dining room with an additional 24 seats on an outdoor terrace.
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