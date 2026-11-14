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$15 Million Ventura County Gift Separates Funding and Operations for Student Businesses
By Carmen Kirchner,2 days ago
A $15 million philanthropic commitment will put the long-term funding of Ventura County’s NextGen Ventures under community-foundation stewardship while leaving the program’s daily operations with a separate company. Dawn and Dave Gross are transferring the assets of their NewCo Foundation to the Ventura County Community Foundation, according to the Moorpark Acorn.