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Baton Rouge Mother Still Hunting for Driver Who Killed Her Son, 17, in 2018
By Oliver Aldrich,13 days ago
Eight years after 17-year-old Devon Jones was killed in a hit-and-run on Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge police are still seeking the driver, and his mother, Kenya Jones, says she wants that person to come forward. Devon was struck by a van as he walked home after visiting a family friend in 2018; the driver did not stop, according to WAFB.