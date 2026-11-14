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FBI search follows bomb discovery at Illinois ethanol plant, prompting mass evacuation
By JESSICA A. BOTELHO, EMMA KOPPELMAN,2 days ago
(TNND) — A bomb was found at an ethanol plant in Illinois, prompting authorities to evacuate people living nearby as police searched the facility, officials said on Saturday. Authorities found the device Friday at BioUrja Renewables, an ethanol plant in Peoria. Officials deemed it a credible threat, and Peoria...
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