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Winfield Public Library Moving to New Facility
By Lisa Grilliot,2 days ago
The Winfield Public Library in Winfield will be closed for 8 weeks starting Saturday, November 21, 2026. The library is moving into its new home at the former Pilot Grove Savings Bank building, 120 S. Locust Street. The former bank building was donated to the Winfield Library. Renovations at the new location include carpet installation, electrical updates, and painting. Accessible bathrooms need to be updated, and ceiling tiles replaced are on the renovation list.