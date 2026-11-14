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'Vans Warped Tour' Facing Cancelations & Rescheduling From Yesterday's Ground Stop, Hoobastank, The Used, Etc. Held In-Flight Live Performances
By wookubus,2 days ago
As you’d expect, the final ‘Vans Warped Tour‘ stops of the year in Orlando, FL this weekend have been negatively impacted by yesterday’s (November 13th) nationwide ground stop in the United States. With many artists flying in for the festival, the situation did however present a unique opportunity. Some fans were treated to an impromptu set from a number of the artists scheduled to perform. Among them were Hoobastank, Simple Plan, The Used and LØLØ.