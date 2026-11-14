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Pierce The Veil Land Another Gold Single In The U.S.
By wookubus,2 days ago
Pierce The Veil‘s continued ascent has seen the post-hardcore band land another sales/streaming accolade in the United States. The already multi-platinum outfit have just landed a gold certification from the RIAA for their 2010 track “I Don’t Care If You’re Contagious“. That certification was handed down on November 09th, with the song taken from the group’s sophomore album “Selfish Machines“. If you haven’t been keeping count, this is the band’s fourteenth gold single in the U.S. to date.