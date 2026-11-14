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ReadyShipper Expands Ecommerce Shipping Automation With New Day-of-Week Rules and AI Features
13 days ago
PHOENIX, AZ - November 14th, 2026 - ReadyCloud has announced new shipping automation capabilities for. , its multi-carrier ecommerce shipping platform built for high-volume ecommerce brands. The latest update introduces Day-of-Week Conditions for shipping automation rules, giving retailers more control over how orders are processed, which carrier services are selected, and how shipping decisions align with delivery schedules.