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Is it called Hypnos because you could play it in your sleep?
By tomchick,2 days ago
When Gone Home invented walking simulators in 2013, it told a story. You explored the world, uncovered bits of information, and eventually revealed a narrative. Who was here, what did they do, where did they go, what happened, and what’s it all to you? A walking simulator slowly and surely answers these questions as you move through its geography. It tells a story. Think of it as a spatial novel.