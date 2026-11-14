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Beyond the Lens: Flaminia Romani and the Art of Visual Storytelling
13 days ago
AUSTRALIA - November 14, 2026 - Cinema is an art of observation. Every frame carries a decision, every movement communicates an intention, and every visual detail contributes to the way an audience experiences a story. For Italian-Australian filmmaker Flaminia Romani, this relationship between technical precision and artistic expression lies at the heart of filmmaking.