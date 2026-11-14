undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Betsy Kellas & Ellen Vogel: Material Matters
2 days ago
GRO Artists Betsy Kellas and Ellen Vogel present: Material Matters, a two-person collaboration celebrating the visual and tactile qualities of nontraditional materials. Both artists make mixed media pieces from materials they have collected for years. Kellas—leaning towards the surreal—uses repurposed cardboard, scraps of wood, books, rags, and bits of wire. Vogel—leaning towards the ineffable—takes apart and then reconstructs fragments of an old installation piece. For each artist, longtime artistic choices and formal sensibilities tell a personal story. Here are two autobiographies in materials that create a lively visual conversation.