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A tiny new trail is a big connector in the Columbia River Gorge
By Jamie Hale,13 days ago
State and federal agencies are celebrating the opening of a small, paved pathway that connects a few popular destinations in the Columbia River Gorge. The new Jordan Road Multi-Use Path is only 1,150 feet long, but officials are heralding it as a big connector in the region, giving walkers and cyclists a safe pathway between Sandy River Delta park (also known as Thousand Acres), and two nearby destinations: Lewis and Clark State Recreation Site and downtown Troutdale.
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