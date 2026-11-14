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Pokemon fans furious after lost PokePark DS game found after 20 years is sealed in PSA slab
By Meet The Team,13 days ago
Pokemon fans and game preservationists are frustrated after a playable copy of the long-lost PokePark Fishing Rally DS was authenticated and sealed inside a PSA case, leaving the 20-year-old title inaccessible to most people who hoped to finally play it. PokePark Fishing Rally DS, also known as PokePark Fishing Contest...