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Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos Scholarship Opens Applications for Future Physicians Committed to Compassionate, Accessible Care
2 days ago
Pittsburg, KS - November 14, 2026 - The Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos Scholarship announces that applications are now open for its one-time award recognizing undergraduate and medical students who demonstrate a commitment to serving underserved communities through medicine. The scholarship, founded by Board-Certified Family Medicine physician Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos, MD, invites applicants nationwide to submit an original essay describing a personal challenge or healthcare experience that shaped their desire to practice medicine.
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