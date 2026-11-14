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Governor-Elect Marsha Blackburn Appoints Todd Kaestner as Commissioner of Finance and Administration
12 days ago
NASHVILLE, TN — Governor-elect Marsha Blackburn announced Todd Kaestner as Commissioner of Finance and Administration, marking her first commissioner appointment. “Taxpayers deserve a state government that is efficient, accountable and responsible with every dollar entrusted to it,” said Blackburn. “As governor, I will make it a priority to take a hard look at state spending, root out waste, fraud and abuse, and streamline government wherever possible. Todd Kaestner brings the financial experience and leadership needed to help us build a leaner, more fiscally responsible government that puts Tennessee taxpayers first.”
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