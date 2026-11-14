undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
GFH Reports Almost Fifteen Percent Increase in Net Profit to More Than One Hundred and Sixteen Million US Dollars in the First Nine Months of 2026
13 days ago
Bahrain - November 14, 2026 - GFH reported a 14.83% increase in net profit attributable to shareholders, reaching US$116.29 million in the first nine months of 2026, supported by growth in Wealth and Investment Management and Credit and Financing income. For the third quarter, net profit attributable to shareholders increased by 17.81% to US$40.09 million, while total income for the first nine months rose by 5.07% to US$440.44 million.