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The Original Palm Beach Style Icon Gets Her Due
By PALMER Editor,7 days ago
Few women have left as lasting an impression on American style as C.Z. Guest. With her signature blonde hair, impeccable wardrobe, and unmistakable sense of personal taste, Guest was one of the most photographed and admired women of the 20th century. A fixture of Palm Beach society, she was equally at home in couture gowns and riding clothes, with a personal style that is still referenced to this day.
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