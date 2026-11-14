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1-Tom-Plumber Opens Fort Lauderdale Location, Offering 24/7 Emergency Plumbing Services Across Broward County
2 days ago
DAVIE, Florida - November 14, 2026 - 1-Tom-Plumber has opened its Fort Lauderdale location, expanding access to emergency plumbing, drain cleaning and excavation services for homeowners and businesses throughout Fort Lauderdale and the surrounding Broward County area. The new location operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including...