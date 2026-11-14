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Dr. Christopher Mallavarapu Announces Scholarship Supporting the Next Generation of Physician Assistants
2 days ago
New Educational Opportunity Recognizes Undergraduate Students Pursuing Physician Assistant Careers and a Commitment to Patient-Centered Healthcare. Amherst, NY - November 14, 2026 - The Dr. Christopher Mallavarapu Scholarship for Physician Assistants announces an educational opportunity for undergraduate students preparing to enter the physician assistant profession. The scholarship supports aspiring healthcare professionals who demonstrate academic commitment, an interest in patient care, and a desire to make a meaningful contribution to the healthcare field. Through this initiative, Dr. Christopher Mallavarapu seeks to recognize students whose educational ambitions reflect the importance of clinical service, professional responsibility, and compassionate healthcare.