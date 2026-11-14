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Young Company Announces B2B Marketing Initiative Focused Across Technology, Finance, and Healthcare in Orange County
13 days ago
The Laguna Beach agency brings its full integrated capabilities to three sectors where brand consistency and long sales cycles demand more than a campaign. LAGUNA BEACH, CA - November 14, 2026 - Young Company, an independent, full-service B2B marketing agency founded in Los Angeles in 1949 and now based in Laguna Beach, California, has announced its B2B marketing initiatives targeting technology, finance, and healthcare businesses across Orange County and Southern California. The announcement reflects both a deliberate shift in the agency's sector focus and a response to conditions that are making the work genuinely harder for in-house marketing teams in those industries.