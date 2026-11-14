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Dr. Wael Sakr Scholarship Opens Nationwide Applications for Future Physicians Committed to Health Equity
2 days ago
Detroit, MI - November 14, 2026 - The Dr. Wael Sakr Scholarship announces that applications are now open for its one-time award recognizing undergraduate students preparing for careers as medical doctors. The scholarship honors the distinguished career of Dr. Wael Sakr, Dean of the Wayne State University School of Medicine, whose four decades of work in pathology, medical education, and cancer research have advanced both scientific understanding and health equity.
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