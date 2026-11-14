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Dr. Sergio Sokol Scholarship for Future Doctors Opens 2026 Application Cycle for Aspiring Physicians Nationwide
2 days ago
National scholarship program invites undergraduate, graduate, and medical students committed to compassionate patient care to submit essays by April 15, 2027. New York, NY - November 14, 2026 - The Dr. Sergio Sokol Scholarship for Future Doctors today announces the opening of its 2026–2027 application cycle, inviting aspiring physicians across the United States to apply for a one-time $1,000 scholarship designed to support the next generation of medical professionals. The program, founded by Dr. Sergio Sokol, a board-certified cardiologist and Chief of Cardiology at St. John's Episcopal Hospital, seeks students who demonstrate academic commitment, integrity, and a genuine passion for serving others through healthcare.