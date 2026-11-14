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Suzhou’s Xiangcheng district brings animated worlds to life
13 days ago
Suzhou, China - November 14, 2026 - Inside a motion-capture studio in Xiangcheng district, Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu province, actors dressed in black leap into the air, suspended by wires as they perform martial arts moves with tracking poles in their hands. On the computer screen, however, the poles transform into gleaming swords, and the performers become three-dimensional animated swordsmen.