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Kevin Sumlin Announces Nationwide Scholarship Opportunity for Undergraduate Student-Athletes
2 days ago
Houston, Texas - November 14, 2026 - Former collegiate football coach Kevin Sumlin announces the upcoming application opportunity for the Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes, a national scholarship initiative recognizing undergraduate students who demonstrate dedication to both academic achievement and collegiate athletics. The program continues Kevin Sumlin’s commitment to student development by recognizing individuals who apply the lessons of discipline, teamwork, resilience, and leadership to their education and future ambitions.