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Charles Richardson Launches Information Technology Scholarship to Support Future Tech Professionals
2 days ago
Charles Richardson Launches Information Technology Scholarship to Support Future Tech Professionals. Mountain Home, AR - November 14, 2026 - The Charles Richardson Scholarship for Information Technology announces its scholarship opportunity for students pursuing education and careers in information technology, computer science, cybersecurity, networking, and related disciplines. Sponsored by Charles Richardson, the program seeks to recognize motivated students who demonstrate an interest in solving practical challenges through technology and building skills that contribute to the evolving digital landscape. Applications are open to eligible students across the United States, with a submission deadline of July 15, 2027.