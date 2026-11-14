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Ozan Turay Explains Why Working Harder Could Be Holding SME Owners Back
13 days ago
Singaporean marketing strategist Ozan Turay, author of Fix Your System, Not Your Ads, believes business growth shouldn't require owners to work longer hours. Many SME owners start businesses seeking financial freedom but end up working longer hours. Singaporean marketing strategist Ozan Turay, co-founder of ACE Digital SG and author of *Fix Your System, Not Your Ads*, draws on nine years of experience and over $30 million in reported client sales to explain why businesses become too dependent on their owners and how better systems can improve efficiency, customer experience and revenue without increasing workloads.