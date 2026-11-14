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Dr. Derrick Hasenour Scholarship for Medical Students Launches National Search for Future Healthcare Leaders Committed to Patient-Centered Care
2 days ago
Indianapolis, Indiana - November 14, 2026 - The Dr. Derrick Hasenour Scholarship for Medical Students officially opens its application window today, inviting undergraduate students across the United States to apply for a one-time educational award. This initiative, established by Dr. Derrick Hasenour, seeks to support aspiring physicians who demonstrate academic excellence and a profound commitment to compassionate patient care. The program is not restricted by geographic location, allowing eligible students from any accredited U.S. college or university to participate.
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