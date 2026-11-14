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CaniCatiCare Brings 24-Hour Canine Cancer Mutation Test to U.S. Veterinary Clinics
13 days ago
DAEGU, South Korea - November 14, 2026 - CaniCatiCare, a South Korean veterinary precision oncology company, is bringing CaniCancer, its PCR-based tumor mutation test for dogs, to the U.S. market. Unveiled at TechCrunch Disrupt 2026, CaniCancer delivers actionable genetic results within 24 hours of sample receipt. That speed helps veterinarians make targeted treatment decisions sooner.