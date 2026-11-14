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AI Parent Launches Daily Routine and Task Planning Tool for Busy Families
13 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - November 14, 2026 - Created by inventor Tony Bode Lin, the established mobile platform turns morning schedules, homework, and family chores into step-by-step daily action plans. Every morning, families run through the same high-stakes obstacle course: finding matching shoes, finishing last night's math worksheet, packing lunches,...