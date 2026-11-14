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Hong Wei Liao and Botrich Highlight the Importance of Human Leadership in the Age of Artificial Intelligence
2 days ago
Following a Toronto event focused on generative AI, Hong Wei Liao discusses why trust, communication, and sound judgment remain essential to family wealth management and long-term succession planning. TORONTO, Ontario - November 14, 2026 - Hong Wei Liao, Chairman of the Botrich Family Wealth Heritage and Development Center, recently attended...