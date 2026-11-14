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“1882: A Gold Mountain Odyssey” Receives Literary Titan Book Award for Its Powerful Portrayal of Chinese Immigrants in America
2 days ago
UNITED STATES - November 14, 2026 - Acclaimed author Veronica Li’s historical fiction novel, 1882: A Gold Mountain Odyssey, has been honored with the prestigious Literary Titan Book Award, recognizing its compelling storytelling, richly drawn characters, and thought-provoking exploration of the Chinese immigrant experience in 19th-century America. Blending historical detail with an emotionally resonant narrative, the novel illuminates a pivotal chapter in American history while exploring timeless themes of identity, resilience, discrimination, and belonging.