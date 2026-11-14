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From a Beloved Chinese Cartoon Character to a Viral Meme Sensation – Why Naiwa (also known as “Milk Frog”) Is Not a Betrayal of Nailoong, but a Digital-Age Evolution
13 days ago
Shenzhen, China - November 14, 2026 - Recently, Naiwa has been spreading rapidly across overseas social media. At many universities overseas, people have spontaneously started passing around Naiwa standees. Meanwhile, many curious international users have posted questions asking, “Who is this yellow character, and where did it come from?” Under these posts, large groups of Nai Family fans quickly gather to explain Naiwa's origins and encourage more people to become “Naiwa believers.”