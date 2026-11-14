undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lux Travel DMC Reinforces Website Security Following Recent PHP Vulnerability, Ensuring Safe Access for Travellers
2 days ago
Hanoi, Vietnam - November 14, 2026 - Lux Travel DMC has reinforced its website security measures following recent critical vulnerabilities identified in PHP, a widely used technology for developing and operating websites and web applications. In response to the security advisories published in October 2026, the company has reviewed its website environment, coordinated with its technical service providers and implemented relevant security updates. The initiative reflects Lux Travel DMC's ongoing commitment to protecting its digital services and providing travellers with a reliable online experience.