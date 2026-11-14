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What’s 1,000 rpm of driver spin worth? We used Rory McIlroy’s swing to find out
By Jonathan Wall,2 days ago
Of all the numbers a launch monitor spits out, spin tends to take the blame. It's the go-to explanation for a drive that balloons and comes up short, and "lower spin" has become the default prescription for anyone chasing yardage. What almost nobody can tell you is the exchange rate: how many yards a few hundred rpm actually buys.