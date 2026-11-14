undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Special honour for Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal makes legendary CR7 number unique
By Jochen Tittmar,2 days ago
To protect Cristiano Ronaldo's legendary number, the Portuguese football association has changed the shirt design. Future national team players will receive a visually different 7. By adding an extra horizontal stroke to the digit, the Federacao Portuguesa de Futebol (FPF) will make future shirt numbers look distinctly different from the...