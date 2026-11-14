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Milan, from Endrick to Inacio: who are the targets Cardinale “won’t take no for an answer” over?
By Emanuele Tramacere,2 days ago
Gerry Cardinale wants supporters to dream again, including in the transfer market. The head of RedBird Capitals, the fund that controls and owns AC Milan, laid out his plans for the club's present and future in a lengthy interview with Gazzetta dello Sport. Ruben Amorim's team must compete consistently and...